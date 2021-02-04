Matiss Kivlenieks was moved to the roster as a second goaltender from the club’s taxi squad, and Cam Johnson was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League to take Kivlenieks’ spot on the taxi squad.
Merzlikins has posted a 2-2-1 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in six games this season.
