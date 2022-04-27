Eric Comrie has first NHL shutout, Jets beat Flyers 4-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Eric Comrie made 35 saves for his first NHL shutout in the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.
Nikolaj Ehlers and Wheeler each had a goal and an assist, and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his career-high 28th goal.
Playing his fifth NHL game and second straight, Philadelphia’s Felix Sandstrom stopped 23 shots. The Flyers have been shut out six times this season,
The Jets were 2 for 5 on the power play, scoring one in the first period and another in the second. The Flyers were 0 for 4.
UP NEXT
Flyers: Host Ottawa on Friday night in their season finale.
Jets: Host Calgary on Friday night.