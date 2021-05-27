Defenseman Keith Yandle has the second-longest games played streak in NHL history, 922 and counting, a run that wasn’t halted when he was taken out of the lineup during the Tampa Bay series. He’s 42 games shy of matching the record held by Doug Jarvis. He had 27 points this season, 18 of them on the power play, and remains under contract for one more year. But the Panthers were also outscored by eight in even-strength goals when he was on the ice. It’ll be interesting to see how the streak is handled this fall.