The Red Wings had been stuck in a 1-11-1 rut, their worst skid since 2017-18 when they went 1-12-1.

David Krejci had a goal and an assist and Torey Krug also scored for Boston, which lost its second straight. Tuukka Rask made 28 saves.

David Pastrnak got an assist to stretch his career-best point streak to 14 games (15-16-31) for the Bruins.

Krug’s power-play goal with 2:08 left in the second period pulled the Bruins to 3-2. He beat Bernier on a screened wrist shot from the point for Krug’s third goal.

Mantha’s empty-net goal with 1:28 clinched it. It was his 10th goal.

Krejci opened the scoring just 1:09 into the game when his innocent-looking shot from the left dot beat Bernier.

Larkin tied it just 1:32 later when his attempted pass from the side of the net went in off the skate of defenseman Zdeno Chara. It was Larkin’s fifth goal.

Fabbri’s power-play goal with 8:11 left in the first period gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead. He scored on a one-timer from the inside edge of the left circle.

Fabbri’s second goal, also a power-play effort, provided a two-goal edge 1:30 into the second period. He scored on a one-timer from the inside edge of the left circle for his third of the season.

NOTE: Boston F Jake DeBrusk did not play because of a lower-body injury and was replaced in the lineup by F Peter Cehlarik, who was recalled from AHL Providence on Thursday. ... Detroit D Mike Green returned after missing three games with an illness.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

Red Wings: Host Vegas on Sunday.

