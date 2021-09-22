Drafted in the fifth round in 2015, Kaprizov stayed and played in the KHL in his native Russia until finally signing with Minnesota in July 2020. He was a restricted free agent who could only negotiate with the Wild, but his instant success on NHL ice with 27 goals and 24 assists drove up his price despite having only 55 regular-season games on his resume. Kaprizov received 99 of 100 first-place votes for the Calder award for the league’s top rookie, the first Wild player to win it.