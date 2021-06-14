“The one thing about coming up the way we both have, you have to learn to teach and communicate: If you coach junior hockey for an extended period, I was almost 15 years, and I think Dom was at least 10, you’re dealing with young kids, and the messaging has to be simple and straightforward and has to get to the point,” DeBoer said. “Those are tools you take with you when you move on to the NHL. I’ve got a lot of respect for guys that kind of pay their dues on the way up, and he’s one of those guys.”