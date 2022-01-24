NOTES: Pavel Buchnevich didn’t make the trip to Vancouver with his Blues teammates. The left wing returned from COVID-19 protocols to play in St. Louis’ 5-0 win over the Kraken in Seattle on Friday, but could not cross the border into Canada because he had tested positive for the virus in the last 10 days. ... This was the first time the two teams have played since Jan. 27, 2020, when the Canucks beat the Blues 3-1 in Vancouver.