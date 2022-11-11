Fight breaks out during head shot review in Lightning-Caps

WASHINGTON — A brawl nearly erupted and a fight broke out during a video review of a head shot early in the second period of the Tampa Bay Lightning ’s game at the Washington Capitals on Friday night.
Nick Paul hopped off the bench for a second before being urged back by Lightning teammates to avoid what would have been an automatic 10-game suspension.
Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty, which is an automatic suspension pending review by the NHL’s department of player safety. If suspended, he’d miss at least the second half of these teams’ home-and-home series Sunday, if not more.
The Capitals killed off all five minutes, and Sonny Milano — who was serving Aubel-Kubel’s penalty — scored coming out of the box on a breakaway 7 seconds after the Lightning power play expired.
Maroon, one of four players in league history to win the Stanley Cup in three consecutive seasons with two different teams, and Washington’s Hathaway each got five minutes for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct.
Foote did not return before the second intermission.
___
Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports