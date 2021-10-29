NOTES: The Canucks scored on their first shot of the game but were outshot 15-4 in the first period. Giroux has a point in each of Philadelphia’s six games. … Vancouver registered their first win of the season against the Flyers, a 5-4 shootout road victory on Oct. 15. … Former Canuck Zack MacEwen had a spirited second-period fight with Luke Schenn. …. The Canucks played without defenseman Tucker Poolman, who left Tuesday lost against Minnesota with an upper body injury. … The Flyers defeated the Oilers in Edmonton 5-3 on Wednesday night. …. Philadelphia defenseman Keith Yandle played his 928th consecutive game. He last missed a regular season game in March 2009.