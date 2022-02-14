Montreal receives forward Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft and a fifth-round selection next year.
Pitlick, 30, has two assists in 25 games this season with Calgary. He has appeared in 311 career games with Edmonton, Dallas, Philadelphia, Arizona and the Flames, registering 47 goals and 39 assists.
Heineman, 20, was a 2020 second-round pick of the Florida Panthers. He has 11 goals and five assists in 36 games with Swedish club Leksands IF.
