Flames beat Jets 3-2 to end 7-game skid

CALGARY, Alberta — Elias Lindholm and Adam Ruzicka each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Saturday night, ending a seven-game winless skid. Trevor Lewis also scored and Rasmus Andersson had two assists for for Calgary, which came in on an 0-5-2 slide. Jacob Markstrom had 21 saves.

Neal Pionk and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Winnipeg, which was 6-0-1 with the league’s third-longest active points streak. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 32 stops.

Calgary native Josh Morrissey had two assists to continue his strong start. The Jets’ leading scorer is up to 13 assists, halfway to his career high of 26 set in 2019-20.

Ten seconds into a holding penalty to Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar late in the second period, Mikael Backlund broke in on a 2-on-1 and sent a perfect cross-ice pass to Lewis, who went forehand-backhand as he cut across the top of the crease to give Calgary a 3-2 lead — its third of the night — with 1:29 left.

With the Jets still on the power play for another 1:50, Backlund got the puck going down the wing again, but this time his attempted dump-in hit the referee instead and with Calgary caught mid-line change, Winnipeg transitioned back up the ice on what would have been a two-man breakaway, only to go offside.

A melee behind the Flames’ net resulted in Markstrom getting a tripping penalty to give the Jets a two-man advantage for 1:19. However, Calgary’s maligned penalty-kill came through to preserve the lead.

The Flames got on the scoreboard first at 3:23 of the opening peirod as Ruzicka sent a backhand toward the front of the net from the corner that glanced off Lindholm’s stick in front and squeaked between Hellebuyck’s pads.

Pionk tied it 1-1 with 5:14 remaining when his point shot caromed in off Flames defenseman Connor Mackey.

Calgary took its second lead with 2:38 to go in the first on a pretty set up from Lindholm, who spotted Ruzicka steaming toward the net and set him up with a cross-ice pass that the Slovakian buried for his first of the season.

A healthy scratch through 10 of the first 11 games, Ruzicka was playing his third consecutive game and skating on the left side of the top line with Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli in place of the injured Jonathan Huberdeau (upper body).

Winnipeg tied it at 4:23 of the second, taking advantage of a lapse in defensive coverage by the Flames that left Dubois wide open for a tap-in after being set up neatly by Morrissey.

Among Markstrom’s saves was a highlight-reel effort in the first period when he slid across the crease, stacking his pads and windmilling out his catching hand to rob Mark Scheifele.

CLAMPING DOWN

After giving up power-play goals in seven straight games, the Flames are a perfect 8 for 8 on the penalty-kill over the last two games — including 3 for 3 against the Jets.

TANEV’S RETURN

After missing five games with an upper body injury, Calgary welcomed back veteran defenseman Chris Tanev. However, he did not return to his regular D pairing, instead partnering with Mackey, who returned after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Seattle on Sunday night to finish a back-to-back on the road.

Flames: Host Los Angeles on Monday night to wrap up a two-game homestand.

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

