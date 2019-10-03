The Flames had their second-highest point total last season with 107 points to top the Western Conference. But Calgary quickly exited the playoffs, falling in five games to Colorado.

Flames President and CEO John Bean says Treliving has done an “excellent job putting a team together on and off the ice.” He adds in a statement that “continuity is important in this role” and Treliving has “earned the trust and respect of our ownership group and our fans.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD