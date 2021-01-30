The Flames improved to 3-3-1, snapping a three-game losing streak that included a 4-2 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday night. Montreal dropped to 5-1-2.
Jake Allen made 31 saves for the Canadiens.
Gaudreau opened the scoring on a power play at 3:34 of first period with his fifth of the season.
Backlund scored into an empty net with 34 seconds left.
UP NEXT
Flames: At Winnipeg on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights.
Canadiens: Host Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday nights.
