Calgary went 13-10-1 in division play and 16-13-4 at home a season ago. The Flames scored 2.9 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.1 last season.
Vancouver finished 36-27-6 overall and 11-8-1 in division play during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Canucks recorded two shutouts last season while compiling a .907 save percentage.
The teams square off for the second straight game.
INJURIES: Flames: None listed.
Canucks: None listed.
