The tweet did not name Peters, but referred to a “protege” of fired Toronto coach Mike Babcock’s who is now in Calgary. Babcock has been a mentor to Peters since Babcock coached him in college.

Aliu played under Peters in the Blackhawks system with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. He was demoted to the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL during the 2009-10 season. Aliu, who was born in Africa but raised in Ukraine and Canada, later played seven NHL games over two seasons with Calgary.

Peters is in his second full season as the Flames’ coach.

Treliving made a statement to reporters moments after Calgary lost to Pittsburgh 2-1 in overtime Monday.

“We’re aware of a tweet from former player Akim Aliu,” Treliving said. “And obviously, we’re playing, so I haven’t had the chance to sit down with Bill or our people internally to talk about this and get to the bottom of it. We take these matters very, very seriously.”

He added that the Flames “will address it and get back to you people once we have a chance to speak internally.”

Peters was not made available to speak with reporters after the game.

