Lucic was assessed two minor penalties for roughing. Sherwood left the game but later returned.

The league said in an explanatory video that Lucic’s history of “recent and similar punches” warranted the suspension. He has been fined once and suspended once for punching other opponents since 2016.

In his first season with Calgary, Lucic has three assists and 30 penalty minutes over 16 games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD