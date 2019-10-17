Darren Helm scored for Detroit. The Red Wings have lost three in a row to fall to 3-4-0.

Mangiapane scored midway through the first period and Lindholm made it 2-0 on a power play halfway through the second. Helm struck 28 seconds later for Detroit.

NOTES: Jimmy Howard made 31 saves for the Red Wings. .... The Flames improved to 3-0-1 at home and 4-3-1 overall. ... Giordano also had an assist.

