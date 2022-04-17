Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

CALGARY, Alberta — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started.
Dillon Dube also scored twice and Elias Lindholm had a goal and three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman added goals and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.
Arizona led 1-0 after the first period on Nick Ritchie’s first-minute goal. The Flames broke it open with four goals in a 2:27 span early in the second.
Lindholm and Tkachuk each scored their 39th goals and Gaudreau had his 36th.
UP NEXT
Coyotes: Host Carolina on Monday night.
Flames: At Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.
___
