The son of former NHLer Keith Tkachuk and older brother of Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk had career highs in goals (34), assists (43) and points (77) last season.

Tkachuk has 71 goals and 174 points in 224 regular-season NHL games since getting drafted sixth overall by the Flames in 2016. He’s added two goals and an assist in nine playoff outings.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.