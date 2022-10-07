Flames sign Weegar to 8-year, $50 million extension

CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year, $50 million extension, the team announced Friday.
“This is going to be fun,” Weeger said. “It’s going to be a long road, it’s obviously a lot of hard work and the hard work starts now. One of the reasons I signed here is because I believe in this team. ... We have a winning team, a winning coach and a winning culture here.”
Weegar had eight goals and 36 assists in 80 games last season. The 26-year-old had 27 goals and 94 assists during his six seasons with the Panthers.
The Panthers drafted Weegar in the seventh round of the 2013 draft.
“When I signed the deal I just kept thinking about how long a road it has been for me,” Weegar said. “All my friends and family ... all the support. It’s not just me that signed this deal, it’s everyone around me.”
