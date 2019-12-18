The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Monahan leads the Flames with 18 assists and has recorded 28 points this season. Johnny Gaudreau has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Tomas Tatar has recorded 30 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Canadiens. Brendan Gallagher has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Flames: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Canadiens: Matthew Peca: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

