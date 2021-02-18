The Oilers are 10-8-0 against opponents in the North Division. Edmonton ranks sixth in the league recording 9.5 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 6, Calgary won 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 11 assists and has 16 points this season. Johnny Gaudreau has five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 23 total assists and has 32 points. Leon Draisaitl has six goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Mikael Backlund: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Zack Kassian: out (upper body), William Lagesson: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.