New York Rangers (19-16-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (20-17-5, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin leads New York into a matchup against Calgary. He’s sixth in the NHL with 55 points, scoring 22 goals and recording 33 assists.

The Flames have gone 10-7-3 in home games. Calgary has scored 23 power-play goals, converting on 18.7% of chances.

The Rangers are 9-8-2 on the road. New York leads the league shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.3 goals on 29.7 shots per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 36 points, scoring 15 goals and collecting 21 assists. Sean Monahan has totaled four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 55 points, scoring 22 goals and registering 33 assists. Mika Zibanejad has scored nine goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: T.J. Brodie: day to day (illness).

Rangers: Brendan Lemieux: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

