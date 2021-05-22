The challenge by the Golden Knights that Marcus Foligno was interfering with Fleury at the edge of the crease during Eriksson Ek’s shot was affirmed by the officials, just as in Game 3 when Eriksson Ek’s goal was waved off. That one was disallowed because the Wild were deemed offside on the play, and the Golden Knights praised Rogowski for his quick thinking to recommend the challenge to coach Peter DeBoer.