Defenseman Jakub Galvas swept a loose puck off the Blackhawks goal line as Anaheim pressured on a power play after Chicago’s Erik Gustafsson went off for roughing at 3:23. Fleury made two more saves before Riley Stillman cleared a loose puck from midair in the crease out to center ice. Gustafsson jumped out of the penalty box and carried the puck to the left corner of the Anaheim zone. He passed to Hagel, who trailed on the play and beat Dostal high on the stick side from the slot for his ninth goal.