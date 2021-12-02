NOTES: The team did not specify what Murphy’s injury was, and King did not have an update afterward. ... Blackhawks forward Josiah Slavin assisted on Jones’ goal in his NHL debut. A younger brother of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, Josiah got the solo lap treatment prior to warmups, skating on his own before being joined by Fleury and the rest of his teammates. ... Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves in regulation and OT. ... Winger Daniel Sprong returned to Washington’s lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games.