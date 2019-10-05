Tampa Bay went 62-16-4 overall and 44-8-0 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Lightning averaged 32.0 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.9 goals per game.

Saturday’s meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Lightning won the last matchup 5-2.

Panthers Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD