The Rangers are 2-2-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York serves 13.5 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 45 total minutes.

AD

In their last meeting on Nov. 10, Florida won 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with nine goals and has totaled 24 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

AD

Pavel Buchnevich leads the Rangers with a plus-eight in 17 games played this season. Filip Chytil has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

AD

Panthers Injuries: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Rangers Injuries: Kaapo Kakko: day to day (illness), Jacob Trouba: day to day (undisclosed), Mika Zibanejad: day to day (upper body), Marc Staal: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD