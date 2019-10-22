Pittsburgh went 26-15-11 in Eastern Conference action and 21-12-8 on the road a season ago. The Penguins scored 271 total goals last season while collecting 459 assists.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Panthers Injuries: Aleksander Barkov Jr.: day to day (upper body).
Penguins Injuries: None listed.
