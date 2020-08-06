The Panthers are 20-17-5 against conference opponents. Florida ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Mike Hoffman with 29.
The Islanders are 25-13-5 in conference games. New York has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 29 power-play goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 55 assists and has 78 points this season. Hoffman has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Florida.
Casey Cizikas leads the Islanders with a plus-12 in 48 games this season. Jordan Eberle has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-4-2, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.
Islanders: 2-4-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.
INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.
Islanders: Johnny Boychuk: day to day (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.