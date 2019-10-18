Colorado went 38-30-14 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 17-16-8 on the road. The Avalanche scored 258 total goals last season, 63 on power plays and nine shorthanded.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Panthers Injuries: None listed.

Avalanche Injuries: Ian Cole: out (lower body).

