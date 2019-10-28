Florida went 36-32-14 overall and 16-19-6 on the road a season ago. The Panthers were called for 282 penalties last season averaging 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Canucks Injuries: None listed.
Panthers Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Matheson: out (undisclosed).
