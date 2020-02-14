The Oilers are 15-12-2 in road games. Edmonton is fourth in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.9 shots per game.
Florida beat Edmonton 6-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 27.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with a plus-nine in 57 games played this season. Mike Hoffman has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.
Kailer Yamamoto leads the Oilers with a plus-12 in 16 games played this season. Leon Draisaitl has collected 20 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.
Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.
INJURIES: Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body), Brian Boyle: day to day (upper body).
Oilers: Connor McDavid: out (lower body).
