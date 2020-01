The Panthers are 9-6-1 against division opponents. Florida averages 10 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 3.7 goals and 6.3 assists per game.

Florida took down Montreal 6-5 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 29. Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals for the Panthers in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 18 goals and has recorded 46 points. Phillip Danault has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 47 total assists and has recorded 65 points. Evgenii Dadonov has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (concussion).

Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.