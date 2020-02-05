The Golden Knights are 13-11-4 in road games. Vegas has given up 35 power-play goals, killing 79.9% of opponent chances.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau has recorded 66 total points while scoring 19 goals and collecting 47 assists for the Panthers. Mike Hoffman has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 21 goals and has recorded 48 points. Paul Stastny has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body), Aleksander Barkov Jr.: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (lower body), William Karlsson: out (upper body).

