“Anthony is a dynamic and highly skilled player who is capable of being a dependable offensive contributor for our team” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “He possesses tremendous speed and goal-scoring ability and earned an opportunity to be named an NHL All-Star last season.”
Duclair has also played for Columbus, Chicago, Arizona and the New York Rangers.
