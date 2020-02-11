The Panthers are 18-15-4 in Eastern Conference play. Florida has scored 190 goals and ranks fifth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Evgenii Dadonov leads the team with 23.

In their last meeting on Oct. 14, Florida won 6-4. Brett Connolly recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Gusev leads the Devils with 22 assists and has collected 32 points this season. Will Butcher has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 49 total assists and has recorded 68 points. Frank Vatrano has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Nico Hischier: day to day (undisclosed), Sami Vatanen: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body), Brian Boyle: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.