The Panthers are 4-2-3 in Eastern Conference play. Florida has scored 54 goals and ranks fifth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team with nine.

In their last matchup on Oct. 12, New York won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bailey has recorded 12 total points while scoring six goals and collecting six assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has recorded six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Huberdeau has recorded 19 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 10 assists for the Panthers. Brett Connolly has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-1-3, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .876 save percentage.

Islanders: 9-0-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: Nick Leddy: day to day (lower body).

Panthers Injuries: Noel Acciari: day to day (lower body), Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (lower body).

