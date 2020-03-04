The Flyers scored three times in 10 minutes to flip momentum in a showdown of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division. Additional goals by Kevin Hayes and Tyler Pitlick during that run, one each by Ivan Provorov and Scott Laughton in the third and 25 saves from Brian Elliott helped Philadelphia move within one point of first-place Washington.
Lars Eller opened the scoring for Washington, and Tom Wilson set up Garnet Hathaway for its second goal of the game.
Philadelphia might be without James van Riemsdyk for some time after the winger broke his right hand after taking a puck to the right hand in the first. Coach Alain Vigneault said van Riemsdyk had an X-ray and “it doesn’t look real good.”
FLAMES 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, OT
CALGARY, Alberta — T.J. Brodie scored with 11 seconds remaining in overtime as Calgary rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat Columbus.
Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo had lost his stick and was unable to get a glove on Brodie’s wrist shot from the high slot.
Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary. Cam Talbot made 20 saves and improved to 8-3-1 since Jan. 1.
Devin Shore and Gustav Nyquist scored first-period goals for Columbus. Korpisalo stopped 34 shots.
