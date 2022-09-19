The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

September 19, 2022 at 6:26 p.m. EDT
Philadelphia Flyers’ Sean Couturier speaks during a news conference at the team’s NHL hockey practice facility, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Voorhees, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured.

Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games.

The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to be a rebuilding year. The Flyers finished with a 25-46-11 record last season under Alain Vigneault and Mike Yeo and were last in the Metropolitan Division.

