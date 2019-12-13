“The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said Friday.
The Flyers said they will have no further comment and asked “that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health.”
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.