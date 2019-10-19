Dallas went 43-32-7 overall and 19-18-4 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Stars averaged 30.7 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.6 goals per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD