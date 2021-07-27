The Flyers’ home arena recently resumed its $300 million renovation, but there’s need for little more than a dusting where the Flyers hang their banners -- there’s been no need to make space for any championship ones -- and the ones from 1974 and 1975 seem forever frozen in place. The Flyers aren’t close to contending this season, but trading for both a top-tier defenseman in Ryan Ellis and an undersized winger with scoring pop in Atkinson should at least make them a playoff team for coach Alain Vigneault. They also acquired veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen in a trade with Buffalo.