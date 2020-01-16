The Canadiens are 10-13-7 in conference play. Montreal has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 78% of opponent chances.

Philadelphia defeated Montreal 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with 28 assists and has recorded 41 points this season. Jakub Voracek has totaled one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 24 total assists and has recorded 40 points. Artturi Lehkonen has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .870 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Carter Hart: out (abdominal), Justin Braun: out (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (knee).

Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (upper body).

