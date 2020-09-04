The Flyers are 16-4-4 against division opponents. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.4 shots per game.
The Islanders are 11-7-4 against the rest of their division. New York has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 29 power-play goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 61 points, scoring 24 goals and collecting 37 assists. Kevin Hayes has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
Casey Cizikas leads the Islanders with a plus-12 in 48 games this season. Anders Lee has six goals over the last 10 games for New York.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flyers: Averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.
Islanders: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flyers: Sean Couturier: out (knee).
Islanders: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.