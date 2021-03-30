The 27-year-old’s production has dropped off since scoring 13 goals and adding 52 assists for a career-best 65 points in 78 games in 2017-18. Gostisbehere has managed just 19 goals and 59 points in his last 145 games.
Selected in the third-round by the Flyers out of Union College, Gostisbehere was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie team in 2016 after scoring a career-high 17 goals.
He is in the fourth year of a six-year, $27 million contract and represents a $4.5 million salary cap hit.
The move comes a day after the Flyers rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit for a 4-3 overtime win at Buffalo and extended the Sabres’ winless skid to 18 games — matching the NHL’s longest in 17 years.
Gostisbehere registered no points and finished fourth among Flyers defensemen with 19:35 of ice time.
The teams complete a two-game series on Wednesday.
Philadelphia improved to 6-9-1 in its past 16 games and won back-to-back for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Feb. 24-28.
At 17-13-4, the Flyers began Tuesday in fifth place in the East standings, a point behind Boston in the race for division’s final playoff spot.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.