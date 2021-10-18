Hakstol was hired by the Flyers in 2015 out of a college job at North Dakota. He was fired in December 2018 after he went 134-101-42, coaching the third-most games in franchise history behind Fred Shero and Mike Keenan – and the most for the Flyers without winning a playoff series.
RANGERS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1, OT
TORONTO — Artemi Panarin scored in overtime, Igor Shesterkin stopped 40 shots and New York beat Toronto.
Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist for New York (2-1-1), the 100th two-point game of his NHL career.
Michael Bunting scored for Toronto (2-1-1), which got 21 saves from Jack Campbell.
Panarin won it at 3:48 of a frantic, end-to-end extra period off a faceoff in the Maple Leafs’ end. He played a quick give-and-go with Zibanejad before firing a shot past Campbell.
___
