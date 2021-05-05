Philadelphia Flyers’ Shayne Gostisbehere, right, and Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jared McCann battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)By Associated Press May 5, 2021 at 9:11 p.m. UTCNEW YORK — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for boarding Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman.Gostisbehere was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking in the third period of Philadelphia’s 7-3 home loss Tuesday night.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe suspension will cost Gostisbehere $77,586.comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.