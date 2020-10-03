“Brian is a quality, veteran goaltender who is also an important part of our leadership group,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said Saturday. “His preparation and work ethic are exemplary. With Brian and Carter, we believe we have a strong goaltending duo who have each had success and work very well with each other.”
Elliott’s career has also included stops in Calgary, St. Louis and Ottawa. He helped St. Louis reach the Western Conference Finals in 2015-16 with a regular season record of 23-8-6 in 42 appearances.
He was selected by Ottawa in the ninth round (291st overall) of the 2003 draft.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.