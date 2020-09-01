Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk responded with their sticks, scoring their first postseason goals after New York went up 1-0 on Josh Bailey’s first-period goal. Matt Niskanen added his first playoff goal early in the third period to put the Flyers up 3-1.

The scrappy Islanders made a big push late, though, tying it on goals by Brock Nelson and Derick Brassard 93 seconds apart.

AD

Laughton redirected Ivan Provorov’s at 12:20 of overtime and Carter Hart stopped 29 shots to pull the Flyers within 3-2 in the best-of-seven second-round series.

AD

Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots for New York.

Game 6 is Thursday in the Toronto bubble.

The Islanders put themselves in position to clinch the series with consecutive wins with different goalies in Games 3 and 4.

Varlamov returned to the crease after Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots in Game 4 and was sharp early as the Flyers controlled play much of the first period.

The Islanders opened the second period on a power play after managing four shots in the first and immediately capitalized. Bailey scored on a wraparound through a pile of bodies in the crease, a goal upheld upon review for goaltender interference.

AD

The Flyers withstood another New York push in the second and Giroux scored late, redirecting a shot by Phil Myers through Varlamov’s legs for his first goal in 26 playoff games.

Van Riemsdyk gave the Flyers their first lead since early in Game 3, one-timing a pass from Laughton past Varlamov’s glove side 2 1/2 minutes later.

AD

Niskanen made it 3-1 following a New York turnover in the third period, beating Varlamov with a slap shot from the right circle.

The Islanders weren’t done fighting.

Nelson seemed to catch Hart off guard with a one-timer between the circles with 4:14 left in regulation and Brassard sent it to overtime with a goal off a nifty feed by Cal Clutterbuck.

AD

NOTES: Flyers LW Michael Raffl missed his third straight game with an injury. ... Islanders C Matthew Barzal took a stick to the face in the third period and did not return. ... Flyers D Sean Couturier did not return after a collision in the second period. ... Bailey joins Ray Ferraro in 1993 as the only Islanders players in 36 years to average at least a point per game in a single postseason.

UP NEXT

Game 6 is Thursday in Toronto.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports